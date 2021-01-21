How Dat Sound (feat. 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti)
Trey Songz
R&B
2018
Jouer
Aléatoire
1.
How Dat Sound (feat. 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti)
(Extrait)
Trey Songz
0:30
1 chanson
4 min
© Atlantic Records
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 20
2020 Riots: How Many Times
Trey Songz
Back Home
Trey Songz
Back Home (feat. Summer Walker)
Trey Songz
Back Home
Trey Songz
Anticipation I
Trey Songz
Ready (Deluxe)
Trey Songz
Chi Chi (feat. Chris Brown)
Trey Songz
Anticipation II
Trey Songz
Accueil
Trey Songz
How Dat Sound (feat. 2 Chainz & Yo Gotti)