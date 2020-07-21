How Did I Get Here?
Blues
2013
1.
Introduction (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30
2.
My Kind of Blues (feat. Dexter Allen, Steve Black & Joliver III) (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30
3.
How Did I Get Here? (feat. Dexter Allen & Paul Richardson) (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30
4.
Moan Instead of Sing (feat. Steve Black & Joliver III) (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30
5.
Cabbage N Cornbread (feat. John Studemire, Steve Black, Paul Richardson, Mitia Oliver & Joliver III) (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30
6.
Turn It Off (Wrong Side Bed Blues) [feat. Paul Richardson] (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30
7.
If Mamma Ain't Happy (feat. Joliver III) (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30
8.
24 Carat Man (feat. Teri Ann Wilson & Joliver III) (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30
9.
Rockin the Roads With Dme Interlude (feat. Paul Richardson) (Extrait)
Lady A
0:24
10.
Rockin' the Roads Wtih Dme (Delta Music Experience) (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30
11.
Never Make Your Move Too Soon (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30
12.
Nobody but You Lord (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30
13.
Future Ex-Husbun (Bonus Track) (Extrait)
Lady A
0:30