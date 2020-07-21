How Did I Get Here?

How Did I Get Here?

Blues

2013

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30
2.

My Kind of Blues (feat. Dexter Allen, Steve Black & Joliver III) (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30
3.

How Did I Get Here? (feat. Dexter Allen & Paul Richardson) (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30
4.

Moan Instead of Sing (feat. Steve Black & Joliver III) (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30
5.

Cabbage N Cornbread (feat. John Studemire, Steve Black, Paul Richardson, Mitia Oliver & Joliver III) (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30
6.

Turn It Off (Wrong Side Bed Blues) [feat. Paul Richardson] (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30
7.

If Mamma Ain't Happy (feat. Joliver III) (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30
8.

24 Carat Man (feat. Teri Ann Wilson & Joliver III) (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30
9.

Rockin the Roads With Dme Interlude (feat. Paul Richardson) (Extrait)

Lady A

0:24
10.

Rockin' the Roads Wtih Dme (Delta Music Experience) (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30
11.

Never Make Your Move Too Soon (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30
12.

Nobody but You Lord (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30
13.

Future Ex-Husbun (Bonus Track) (Extrait)

Lady A

0:30

13 chansons

47 min

© Lady A

