Howlin Mercy
Blues
2008
1.
Ain't Afraid of Midnight (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
2.
When the Levee Breaks (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
3.
Down in the Hole (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
4.
Look What Love Can Do (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
5.
Saddle up My Pony (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
6.
Firin' Line (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
7.
Love's Name (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
8.
Written in Stone (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
9.
Wiseblood (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
10.
Wolf Among the Lambs (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30