Howlin Mercy

Howlin Mercy

Blues

2008

1.

Ain't Afraid of Midnight (Extrait)

John Campbell

0:30
2.

When the Levee Breaks (Extrait)

John Campbell

0:30
3.

Down in the Hole (Extrait)

John Campbell

0:30
4.

Look What Love Can Do (Extrait)

John Campbell

0:30
5.

Saddle up My Pony (Extrait)

John Campbell

0:30
6.

Firin' Line (Extrait)

John Campbell

0:30
7.

Love's Name (Extrait)

John Campbell

0:30
8.

Written in Stone (Extrait)

John Campbell

0:30
9.

Wiseblood (Extrait)

John Campbell

0:30
10.

Wolf Among the Lambs (Extrait)

John Campbell

0:30

10 chansons

55 min

© Rhino - Elektra