Hushabye Mountain
Jazz
2011
1.
Too Darn Hot (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
2.
All I Do Is Dream of You (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
3.
Say It Isn't So (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
4.
Hushabye Mountain (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
5.
Thou Swell (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
6.
It Might As Well Be Spring (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
7.
My Heart Stood Still (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
8.
Polka Dots and Moonbeams (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
9.
Under a Blanket of Blue (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
10.
Close Your Eyes (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30