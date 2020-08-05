Hushabye Mountain

Hushabye Mountain

Jazz

2011

1.

Too Darn Hot (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
2.

All I Do Is Dream of You (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
3.

Say It Isn't So (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
4.

Hushabye Mountain (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
5.

Thou Swell (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
6.

It Might As Well Be Spring (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
7.

My Heart Stood Still (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
8.

Polka Dots and Moonbeams (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
9.

Under a Blanket of Blue (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
10.

Close Your Eyes (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30

10 chansons

41 min

© Candid Productions Ltd.