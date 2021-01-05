I-40 Country
Country
1974
1.
He Can't Fill My Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Tell Tale Signs (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
A Picture From Life's Other Side (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
I Hate Goodbyes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
I've Forgot More About You (Than He'll Ever Know) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Tomorrow's Taking My Baby Away (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Cold, Cold Morning Light (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
The Alcohol Of Fame (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Where Would I Be (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Bluer Words (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Room Full Of Roses (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30