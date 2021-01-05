I-40 Country

I-40 Country

Country

1974

1.

He Can't Fill My Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Tell Tale Signs (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

A Picture From Life's Other Side (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

I Hate Goodbyes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

I've Forgot More About You (Than He'll Ever Know) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Tomorrow's Taking My Baby Away (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Cold, Cold Morning Light (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

The Alcohol Of Fame (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Where Would I Be (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Bluer Words (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Room Full Of Roses (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

11 chansons

31 min

© Mercury Nashville