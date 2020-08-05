I Am What I Am

I Am What I Am

Rock

2006

1.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Great Ball Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

I'm Throwing Rice (At The Girl I Love) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

That Lucky Ole Sun (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Johnny B Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Wild One! (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Be Bop A Lula (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

14 chansons

35 min

© Charly Records