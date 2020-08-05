I Am What I Am
Rock
2006
1.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Great Ball Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Big Legged Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
I'm Throwing Rice (At The Girl I Love) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
That Lucky Ole Sun (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Johnny B Goode (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Wild One! (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Be Bop A Lula (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30