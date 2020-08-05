I Blow Minds for a Living
Divers
1995
Disque 1
1.
Pledge of Allegiance (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
2.
Talk on Censorship (Let Us Prey) (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
3.
Die For Oil, Sucker (Higher Octane Version) (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
4.
I Was a Teenage Pacifist (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
5.
If Voting Changed Anything... (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
6.
Running for Mayor (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Grow More Pot (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
2.
Lost Orgasm (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
3.
Talk on Censorship (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
4.
I Was a Teenage Pacifist (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30