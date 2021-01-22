I Can't Trust Me in Your Arms Anymore
Rock
2014
1.
Love Made a Fool of Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
I Can't Trust Me in Your Arms Anymore (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
I Get the Blues When It Rains (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Turn Around (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Lovin' up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
I'll Make It All up to You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Ramblin' Rose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30