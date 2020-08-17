I Dreamed A Dream

I Dreamed A Dream

Rock

2018

1.

I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
2.

And I Love Her (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
3.

Cavatina (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
4.

Close To You (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
5.

Love Is A Losing Game (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
6.

Leaving On A Jet Plane (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
7.

Can't Help Falling In Love (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
8.

Mandy (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
9.

The Music Of The Night (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
10.

My Heart Will Go On (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
11.

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
12.

Angel Of The Morning (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
13.

Desperado (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
14.

Endless Love (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
15.

If You Could Read My Mind (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
16.

Moon River (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
17.

As Tears Go By (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
18.

Here There And Everywhere (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
19.

Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
20.

Can You Feel The Love Tonight (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 20 min

© Burning Girl