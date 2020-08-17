I Dreamed A Dream
Rock
2018
1.
I Dreamed A Dream (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
2.
And I Love Her (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
3.
Cavatina (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
4.
Close To You (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
5.
Love Is A Losing Game (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
6.
Leaving On A Jet Plane (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
7.
Can't Help Falling In Love (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
8.
Mandy (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
9.
The Music Of The Night (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
10.
My Heart Will Go On (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
11.
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
12.
Angel Of The Morning (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
13.
Desperado (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
14.
Endless Love (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
15.
If You Could Read My Mind (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
16.
Moon River (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
17.
As Tears Go By (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
18.
Here There And Everywhere (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
19.
Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
20.
Can You Feel The Love Tonight (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30