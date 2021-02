Your Husband, My Wife

Your Husband, My Wife

Written by the Stars

Written by the Stars

A Place in the Country

A Place in the Country

I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know

I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know (Extrait) Skeeter Davis

I'm Going Steady With A Heartache

I'm Going Steady With A Heartache (Extrait) Skeeter Davis

The Hand You're Holding Now

The Hand You're Holding Now (Extrait) Skeeter Davis

Someone I'd Like To Forget

Someone I'd Like To Forget (Extrait) Skeeter Davis

He Left His Heart With Me

He Left His Heart With Me (Extrait) Skeeter Davis

I Need You All The Time

I Need You All The Time (Extrait) Skeeter Davis

I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know