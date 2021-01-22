I Got the Feeling

I Got the Feeling

Blues

2016

1.

There's a Party Goin' On (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
2.

Come On (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
3.

Zydeco Rodeo (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
4.

Dogettes (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
5.

Don't Back up off It (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
6.

It's Too Late to Do Right Now (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
7.

This Place Is Hot (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
8.

All True Man (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
9.

I Got the Feeling (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
10.

I'm Tired of Being a Secret (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
11.

Makin' Love Is Always Better When the Bills Are Paid (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30
12.

You Got to Leave Me Baby (Extrait)

Ms. Jody

0:30

12 chansons

56 min

© Ecko Records