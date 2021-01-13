I Know I Dream : The Orchestral Sessions (Deluxe Version)
Jazz
2017
1.
Double Rainbow (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
2.
Photograph (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
3.
Les amours perdues (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
4.
Bullet Train (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
5.
To Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
6.
Make It Up (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
7.
Avec le temps (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
8.
I Know I Dream (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
9.
La Rua Madureira (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
10.
Mais Uma Vez (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
11.
That's All (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
12.
The Changing Lights (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
13.
Le soleil noir (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
14.
The Ice Hotel (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30