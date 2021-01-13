I Know I Dream : The Orchestral Sessions (Deluxe Version)

I Know I Dream : The Orchestral Sessions (Deluxe Version)

Jazz

2017

1.

Double Rainbow (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
2.

Photograph (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
3.

Les amours perdues (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
4.

Bullet Train (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
5.

To Say Goodbye (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
6.

Make It Up (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
7.

Avec le temps (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
8.

I Know I Dream (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
9.

La Rua Madureira (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
10.

Mais Uma Vez (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
11.

That's All (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
12.

The Changing Lights (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
13.

Le soleil noir (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30
14.

The Ice Hotel (Extrait)

Stacey Kent

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 18 min

© Okeh