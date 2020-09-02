I Love to Dance and Play - Babies First Activity Songs

Musique pour enfants

2003

1.

Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
2.

This Little Piggy Went to Market (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
3.

Roly Poly (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
4.

Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
5.

Music Man (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
6.

Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
7.

Skip to My Lou (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
8.

The Wheels On the Bus (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
9.

Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
10.

One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
11.

Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
12.

Old Macdonald (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
13.

Animal Fair (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
14.

If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
15.

Ten Fat Sausages (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
16.

Here We Go 'Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
17.

Ride a Cock Horse (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
18.

Ring a Ring O' Roses (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
19.

When Goldilocks Went to the House of the Bears (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
20.

John Brown's Baby (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
21.

Did You Ever See a Lassie (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
22.

I'm a Little Teapot (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
23.

Bobbing Up and Down Like This (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
24.

Little Mousie Brown (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
25.

Tommy Thumb (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
26.

Join In the Game (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
27.

The Bear Went Over the Mountain (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
28.

Dance Thumbkin, Dance (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
29.

Put Your Finger On Your Head (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30
30.

Clap Hands Together Like This (Extrait)

Kids Now

0:30

30 chansons

1 h 02 min

© CRS Records