I Love to Dance and Play - Babies First Activity Songs
Musique pour enfants
2003
1.
Round and Round the Garden (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
This Little Piggy Went to Market (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Roly Poly (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
Incy Wincy Spider (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Music Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Hickory Dickory Dock (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Skip to My Lou (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
The Wheels On the Bus (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
Dingle Dangle Scarecrow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
Old Macdonald (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Animal Fair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Ten Fat Sausages (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Here We Go 'Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Ride a Cock Horse (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
Ring a Ring O' Roses (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
When Goldilocks Went to the House of the Bears (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
John Brown's Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Did You Ever See a Lassie (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
I'm a Little Teapot (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Bobbing Up and Down Like This (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Little Mousie Brown (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Tommy Thumb (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
26.
Join In the Game (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
27.
The Bear Went Over the Mountain (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
28.
Dance Thumbkin, Dance (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
29.
Put Your Finger On Your Head (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
30.
Clap Hands Together Like This (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30