I'm a Believer: 70s Pop Hits

Pop

2012

1.

I'm a Believer (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
2.

Lady Marmalade (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
3.

Beautiful Sunday (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
4.

Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
5.

Look in My Eyes Pretty Woman (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
6.

Honky Cat (45 Edit) (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
7.

The Wedding (There Is Love) (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
8.

I Think I Love You (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
9.

One Bad Apple (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
10.

Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
11.

Knock Three Times (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
12.

Moviestar (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
13.

Sexy Eyes (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
14.

Billy, Don't Be a Hero (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
15.

(They Long to Be) Close to You (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30
16.

The Night Chicago Died (Extrait)

Pop Mania

0:30

16 chansons

54 min

© Foam Finger - OMP