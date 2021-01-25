I'm Checkin' Out Goombye
Pop
2020
1.
If You Were In My Place (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
2.
Mood Indigo (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
3.
Stormy Weather (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
4.
Swingtime In Honolulu (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
5.
Your Love Has Faded (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
6.
Solitude (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
7.
In A Mizz (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
8.
Rose of the Rio Grande (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
9.
When My Sugar Walks Down the Street (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
10.
I'm Checkin' Out Goombye (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
11.
A Lonely Coed (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
12.
You Can Count On Me (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
13.
Killing Myself (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
14.
You Gave Me the Gate (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
15.
All God's Chillun Got Rhythm (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30
16.
Alabamy Home (Extrait)
Duke Ellington and His Orchestra
0:30