I'm Checkin' Out Goombye

Pop

2020

1.

If You Were In My Place (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
2.

Mood Indigo (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
3.

Stormy Weather (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
4.

Swingtime In Honolulu (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
5.

Your Love Has Faded (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
6.

Solitude (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
7.

In A Mizz (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
8.

Rose of the Rio Grande (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
9.

When My Sugar Walks Down the Street (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
10.

I'm Checkin' Out Goombye (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
11.

A Lonely Coed (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
12.

You Can Count On Me (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
13.

Killing Myself (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
14.

You Gave Me the Gate (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
15.

All God's Chillun Got Rhythm (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30
16.

Alabamy Home (Extrait)

Duke Ellington and His Orchestra

0:30

16 chansons

44 min

