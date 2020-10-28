I, Napoleon (Autobiographical One-Man-Play of Napoleon Bonaparte)

Divers

2018

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

David Serero

0:17
2.

My Name Is Napoleon Bonaparte (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
3.

My Big Break, Meeting with Josephine De Beauharnais (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
4.

The Campaign of Italy (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
5.

The Campaign of Egypt (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
6.

My Political Coup and the Battle of Marengo (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
7.

Becoming an Emperor (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
8.

The Battle of Austerlitz (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
9.

The Economic Blackade, Spain, Marie Walewska, My Divorce with Josephine (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
10.

The Campaign of Russia (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
11.

My Decline and Exile in Elba (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
12.

Regaining Power and Waterloo (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
13.

My Last Years in Saint Helena (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30
14.

Dear Readers (Extrait)

David Serero

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 28 min

© David Serero