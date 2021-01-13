I Robot

I Robot

Rock

1977

1.

I Robot (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
2.

I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
3.

Some Other Time (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
4.

Breakdown (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
5.

Don't Let It Show (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
6.

The Voice (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
7.

Nucleus (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
8.

Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
9.

Total Eclipse (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
10.

Genesis Ch.1. V.32 (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30

10 chansons

41 min

© Arista - Legacy