I Robot (Expanded Edition)
Rock
2007
1.
I Robot (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
Some Other Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
Breakdown (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Don't Let It Show (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
The Voice (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Nucleus (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
Total Eclipse (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Genesis Ch.1. V.32 (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
I Robot (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
Breakdown (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
13.
I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
14.
Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
15.
The Naked Robot (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30