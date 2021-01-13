I Robot (Legacy Edition)
Pop rock
2013
Disque 1
1.
I Robot (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
Some Other Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
Breakdown (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Don't Let It Show (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
The Voice (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Nucleus (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
Total Eclipse (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Genesis Ch.1. V.32 (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
Disque 2
1.
U.S Radio Commercial for I Robot (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
I Robot (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
I Robot (Hilary Western Vocal Rehearsal) (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
Extract 1 from The Alan Parsons Project Audio Guide (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Extract 2 from The Alan Parsons Project Audio Guide (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Some Other Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
Breakdown (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
Extract 3 from The Alan Parsons Project Audio Guide (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Breakdown - The Choir (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
Don't Let It Show (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
Day After Day (The Show Must Go on) (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
13.
Genesis Ch.1. V.32 - Choir Session (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
14.
The Naked Robot (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30