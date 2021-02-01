I Think We're Alone Now

I Think We're Alone Now

Pop

1967

1.

I Think We're Alone Now (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
2.

Trust Each Other in Love (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
3.

What I'd Give to See Your Face Again (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
4.

Baby Let Me Down (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
5.

Let's Be Lovers (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
6.

Run, Run, Baby, Run (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
7.

Mirage (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
8.

I Like the Way (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
9.

California Sun (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
10.

(Baby, Baby) I Can't Take It No More (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
11.

Gone, Gone, Gone (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30
12.

Shout (Extrait)

Tommy James & The Shondells

0:30

12 chansons

29 min

© Rhino