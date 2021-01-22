I've Been Twistin' (Mono Version)
Jerry Lee Lewis
Rock
1962
Jouer
Aléatoire
1.
I've Been Twistin'
(Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Ramblin' Rose
(Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
As Long as I Live
(Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
When I Get Paid
(Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4 chansons
11 min
© BnF Collection
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 20
BD Music Presents Jerry Lee lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis
Live At The Star-Club Hamburg
Jerry Lee Lewis
The Essential Jerry Lee Lewis [The Sun Sessions]
Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis: The Knox Phillips Sessions: The Unreleased Recordings
Jerry Lee Lewis
The (Complete) Session Recorded In London With Great Guest Artists
Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis (Remastered)
Jerry Lee Lewis
The Golden Rock Hits Of Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis
Jerry Lee Lewis
Accueil
Jerry Lee Lewis
I've Been Twistin' (Mono Version)