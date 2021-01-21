I've Known Rivers And Other Bodies

I've Known Rivers And Other Bodies

Jazz

1973

1.

Nommo- The Majick Song (Extrait)

Gary Bartz

0:30
2.

Sifa Zote (Extrait)

Gary Bartz

0:30
3.

Jujuman (Extrait)

Gary Bartz

0:30
4.

Bertha Baptist (Extrait)

Gary Bartz

0:30
5.

Don't Fight That Feeling (Extrait)

Gary Bartz

0:30
6.

Mama's Soul (Extrait)

Gary Bartz

0:30
7.

I've Known Rivers (Extrait)

Gary Bartz

0:30
8.

The Warrior's Song (Extrait)

Gary Bartz

0:30
9.

Uhuru Sasa (Extrait)

Gary Bartz

0:30
10.

Dr. Follow's Dance (Extrait)

Gary Bartz

0:30
11.

Peace And Love (Extrait)

Gary Bartz

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 18 min

© Fantasy Records