I Walk the Line
Country
2014
1.
Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
The Great Speckled Bird (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
The Man On the Hill (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Next in Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Hank and Joe and Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
That's Enough (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Straight A's in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Suppertime (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
That's All Over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Come in Stranger (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Home of the Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Life Goes On (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Run Softly, Blue River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
It's Just About Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
You Tell Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
I Want to Go Home (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
I Love You Because (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
One More Ride (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Down the Street to 301 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
Don't Step On Mother's Roses (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
Goodbye, Little Darlin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
29.
My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
30.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
31.
Port of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
32.
Thanks a Lot (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
33.
The Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
34.
Hey Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
35.
I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
36.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
37.
The Caretaker (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
38.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
39.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
40.
Oh, Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
41.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
42.
I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
43.
I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
44.
You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
45.
Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
46.
Drink to Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
47.
My Treasure (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
48.
Sugartime (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
49.
The Troubadour (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
50.
It Could Be You (Instead of Him) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
51.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
52.
Cry! Cry! Cry! (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
53.
Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
54.
Old Apache Squaw (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
55.
Katy Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
56.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
57.
Clementine (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
58.
I Can't Help It (If I'm Still in Love With You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
59.
Pickin' Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
60.
Shepherd of My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30