I Walk the Line (Mono Version)

I Walk the Line (Mono Version)

Country

1959

1.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

4 chansons

11 min

© BnF Collection