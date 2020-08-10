I Walk the Line

Country

2012

1.

You Tell Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

My Treasure (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Straight A's in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Port of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

I Just Thought You'd Like to Know (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Time Changes Everything (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

I Couldn't Keep from Crying (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Seasons of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

One More Ride (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

Pickin' Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Hank and Joe and Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Drink to Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

That's Enough (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

That's All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Run Softly, Blue River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

Doin' My Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

Life Goes On (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

I Feel Better All Over (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

Wide Open Road (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

Born to Lose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

The Troubadour (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
35.

I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
36.

Shepherd of My Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
37.

Suppertime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
38.

The Man On the Hill (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
39.

Clementine (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

39 chansons

1 h 28 min

© Academia Royal