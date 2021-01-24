I Walk the Line

I Walk the Line

Country

2019

1.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

It Was Jesus (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Lead Me Gently Home (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Snow in His Hair (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

He'll Be a Friend (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Home of the Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Supper-Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Come in Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

I Just Thought You Like to Know (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

The Story of a Broken Heart (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

13 chansons

31 min

© Dig That