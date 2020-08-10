I Walk the Line

I Walk the Line

Country

2012

1.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Wreck of the Old 97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

My Treasure (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Belshazzar (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Blue Train (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Oh, Lonesome Me (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Country Boy (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Goodbye Little Darling (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Born to Lose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Next in Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

20 chansons

46 min

© Synergie OMP