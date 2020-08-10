I Walk the Line
Country
2012
1.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Wreck of the Old 97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Train of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
My Treasure (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Belshazzar (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Blue Train (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Oh, Lonesome Me (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Hey Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Give My Love to Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Goodbye Little Darling (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
I Heard That Lonesome Whistle Blow (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Born to Lose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Next in Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30