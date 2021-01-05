Ich würd' es wieder tun

Musique du monde

2016

1.

Wir feiern das Leben (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
2.

So schön ist die Zeit (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
3.

Der Deal (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
4.

Ich würd' es wieder tun (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
5.

Leben bis es weh tut (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
6.

Tage wie Juwelen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
7.

So fühlt sich ewig (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
8.

Du machst mich süchtig (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
9.

Zirkus (für dich) (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
10.

Ewig im Moment (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
11.

Irgendjemand (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
12.

Steh dazu (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
13.

Tiefer (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
14.

Hör nie auf zu lieben (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
15.

Träume haben Flügel (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
16.

Alle Träumen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
17.

Vergiss mich nicht (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
18.

Verschätzt (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
19.

Trotzdem (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
20.

Das süße Leben (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 09 min

© Polydor

