If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve

If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve

Divers

1995

Disque 1

1.

Depends on the Drug (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
2.

Talk on the Death Penalty - When Psychopaths Guard the Henhouse (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
3.

The Murder of Mumia Abu-Jamal (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
4.

Clinton Comes to Long Beach (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
5.

The Hex-Files: Space Shuttle Sequel (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
6.

Half-Time (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
7.

The New Soviet Union (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Talk on Censorship -It Takes a Pillage to Raze a Child And Contract on America (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Talk on Censorship - Bridge to the New Dark Ages And Which Way to the Zoo? (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30
2.

Wake Up And Smell The Noise (Extrait)

Jello Biafra

0:30

10 chansons

3 h 16 min

© Alternative Tentacles