If Evolution Is Outlawed, Only Outlaws Will Evolve
Divers
1995
Disque 1
1.
Depends on the Drug (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
2.
Talk on the Death Penalty - When Psychopaths Guard the Henhouse (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
3.
The Murder of Mumia Abu-Jamal (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
4.
Clinton Comes to Long Beach (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
5.
The Hex-Files: Space Shuttle Sequel (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
6.
Half-Time (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
7.
The New Soviet Union (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Talk on Censorship -It Takes a Pillage to Raze a Child And Contract on America (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Talk on Censorship - Bridge to the New Dark Ages And Which Way to the Zoo? (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30
2.
Wake Up And Smell The Noise (Extrait)
Jello Biafra
0:30