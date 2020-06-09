If God Will Send His Angels

If God Will Send His Angels

Pop

1997

1.

If God Will Send His Angels (Extrait)

U2

0:30
2.

Slow Dancing (Extrait)

U2

0:30
3.

Two Shots Of Happy, One Shot Of Sad (Extrait)

U2

0:30
4.

Sunday Bloody Sunday (Extrait)

U2

0:30

4 chansons

17 min

© Universal-Island Records Ltd.