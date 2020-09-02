If You're Happy and You Know It
Musique pour enfants
2019
1.
Jelly On a Plate (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
2.
One Man Went to Mow (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
3.
Down in the Jungle Where Nobody Goes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
4.
If You're Happy and You Know It (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
5.
Clap Your Hands Together Like This (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
6.
Row Row Row Your Boat (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
7.
Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
8.
A Sailor Went To Sea, Sea, Sea (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
9.
There's a Little Sandy Girl (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
10.
Five Little Monkeys Bouncing on the Bed (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
11.
I Jump Out Of Bed In The Morning (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
12.
John Brown's Baby (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
13.
Johnny Taps With One Hammer (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
14.
My Hat It Has Three Corners (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
15.
Music Man (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
16.
Bobbing up and Down Like This (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
17.
Heads Shoulders Knees and Toes (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
18.
The Animal Fair (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
19.
Looby Lou (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
20.
One Finger One Thumb Keep Moving (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
21.
Little Mousie Brown (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
22.
Let Everyone Clap Hands With Me (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
23.
Did You Ever See A Lassie? (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
24.
Five Currant Buns in a Baker's Shop (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30
25.
Mummy's Taking Us in the Car Car (Extrait)
Kids Now
0:30