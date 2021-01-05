Igor Stravinsky : The Rite Of Spring - Leopold Stokowski : Bach Transcriptions
Musique classique
2013
1.
Introduction (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
2.
The Augurs Of Spring: Dances Of The Young Girls (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
3.
Ritual Of Abduction (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
4.
Spring Rounds (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
5.
Ritual Of The Rival Tribes (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
6.
Procession Of The Sage (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
7.
The Sage (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:24
8.
Dance Of The Earth (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
9.
Introduction (Largo) (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
10.
Mystical Circles Of The Young Girls (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
11.
Glorification Of The Chosen One (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
12.
Evocation Of The Ancestors (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
13.
Ritual Action Of The Ancestors (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
14.
Sacrificial Dance (The Chosen One) (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
15.
J.S. Bach: Toccata And Fugue In D Minor, BWV 565 - Arranged By Leopold Stokowski (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
16.
J.S. Bach: Fugue in G Minor, BWV 578 "The Little" - Arranged By Leopold Stokowski (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
17.
J.S. Bach: Passacaglia And Fugue In C Minor, BWV 582 - Arranged By Leopold Stokowski (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30
18.
Stravinsky: Pastorale - Arranged By Leopold Stokowski (Extrait)
Philadelphia Orchestra
0:30