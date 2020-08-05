Rock
2011
1.
Split Myself in Two (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
2.
Magic Toy Missing (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
3.
Lost (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
4.
Plateau (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
5.
Aurora Borealis (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
6.
We're Here (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
7.
Climbing (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
8.
New Gods (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
9.
Oh, Me (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
10.
Lake of Fire (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
11.
I'm a Mindless Idiot (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
12.
The Whistling Song (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
13.
Teenager(s) (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
14.
I'm Not Here (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
15.
New Gods (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
16.
Lost (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
17.
What to Do (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
18.
100% of Nothing (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30
19.
Aurora Borealis (Extrait)
Meat Puppets
0:30