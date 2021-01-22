Il meglio del pianobar, vol. 1
Pop
2015
1.
Strangers in the Night (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
2.
Generale (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
3.
Amico (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
4.
Have You Ever Seen the Rain (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
5.
Che sarà (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
6.
Baby Can I Hold You (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
7.
Un'avventura (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
8.
Hey Jude (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
9.
Attenti al lupo (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
10.
You Are the Sunshine of My Life (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30