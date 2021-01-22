Il meglio del pianobar, vol. 1

Pop

2015

1.

Strangers in the Night (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
2.

Generale (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
3.

Amico (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
4.

Have You Ever Seen the Rain (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
5.

Che sarà (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
6.

Baby Can I Hold You (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
7.

Un'avventura (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
8.

Hey Jude (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
9.

Attenti al lupo (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30
10.

You Are the Sunshine of My Life (Extrait)

Samantha Sax

0:30

10 chansons

36 min

© Hollywood Production