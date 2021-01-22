Il meglio del pianobar, Vol. 6
Pop
2015
1.
Meravigliosa creatura (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
2.
Medley ricchi e poveri (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
3.
Roma capoccia (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
4.
That's Amore (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
5.
The Dock of the Bay (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
6.
To Love Somebody (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
7.
Tu sei l'unica donna per me (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
8.
Tu (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
9.
We Are the World (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30
10.
What's Up (Extrait)
Samantha Sax
0:30