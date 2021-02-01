Immersion

Immersion

Musique électronique

2010

1.

Genesis (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
2.

Salt in the Wounds (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
3.

Watercolour (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
4.

Set Me on Fire (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
5.

Crush (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
6.

Under the Waves (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
7.

Immunize (feat. Liam Howlett) (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
8.

The Island, Pt. I (Dawn) (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
9.

The Island, Pt. II (Dusk) (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
10.

Comprachicos (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
11.

The Vulture (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
12.

Witchcraft (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
13.

Self vs Self (feat. In Flames) (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
14.

The Fountain (feat. Steven Wilson) (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30
15.

Encoder (Extrait)

Pendulum

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 07 min

© WM UK