In Concert
Rock
2008
1.
Flip, Flop, & Fly / Shake, Rattle & Roll (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Who Will The Next Fool Be (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Middle Aged Crazy (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Litte Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
I Got A Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Me And Bobby McGee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
When Two Worlds Collide (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Honky Tonk Angels (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Rockin' Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Save The Last Dance For Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Good Rockin' Tonight (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Chantilly Lace (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Help Me Make It Through The Night (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Mona Lisa (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
What I'd Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30