In Concert

Rock

2008

1.

Flip, Flop, & Fly / Shake, Rattle & Roll (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Who Will The Next Fool Be (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Middle Aged Crazy (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Litte Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

I Got A Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Rockin' My Life Away (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Boogie Woogie Country Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Me And Bobby McGee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

When Two Worlds Collide (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Honky Tonk Angels (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Rockin' Jerry Lee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Brown Eyed Handsome Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Save The Last Dance For Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Good Rockin' Tonight (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Chantilly Lace (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Help Me Make It Through The Night (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Mona Lisa (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Please Don't Talk About Me When I'm Gone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

What I'd Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 11 min

© Stardust