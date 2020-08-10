In Concert

In Concert

Punk

2008

1.

Harvest Home (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
2.

Fields Of Fire (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
3.

In A Big Country (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
4.

Change (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
5.

Wonderland (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
6.

Where The Rose Is Sown (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
7.

Just A Shadow (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
8.

Look Away (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
9.

The Teacher (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
10.

King Of Emotion (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
11.

Thirteen Valleys (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
12.

Peace In Our Time (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
13.

Ships (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30
14.

Republican Party Reptile (Extrait)

Big Country

0:30

14 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Cleopatra