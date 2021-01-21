In League With Satan
Rock
2008
Disque 1
1.
Intro Tape ('83-'84) (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
2.
In League with Satan (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
3.
Live Like an Angel (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
4.
Welcome To Hell (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
5.
Poison (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
6.
Witching Hour (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
7.
One Thousand Days of Sodom (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
8.
Angel Dust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
9.
Bloodlust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
10.
In Nomine Satanas (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
11.
Venom Radio ID One (Extrait)
Venom
0:21
12.
Black Metal (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
13.
To Hell and Back (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
14.
Buried Alive (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
15.
Teacher's Pet (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
16.
Heaven's On Fire (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
17.
Countess Bathory (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
18.
Die Hard (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
19.
Acid Queen (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
20.
Bursting Out (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Intro Tapes (Tours '85/'86) (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
2.
Warhead (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
3.
Lady Lust (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
4.
7 Gates of Hell (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
5.
At War With Satan (Extrait)
Venom
0:19
6.
Rip Ride (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
7.
Genocide (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
8.
Stand Up (And Be Counted) (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
9.
At War With Satan (Extrait)
Venom
0:19
10.
Aaaaaarrghh (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
11.
Manitou (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
12.
Woman (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
13.
Dead of the Night (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
14.
Nightmare (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
15.
Satanachist (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
16.
F.O.A.D. (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
17.
Moonshine (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
18.
Venom Radio ID Two (Extrait)
Venom
0:23
19.
Wing and a Prayer (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
20.
Possessed (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
21.
Powerdrive (Extrait)
Venom
0:30
22.
Burn This Place to the Ground (Extrait)
Venom
0:30