In Live Concert at the Royal Albert Hall
Rock
2010
Disque 1
1.
The Leper Affinity (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
2.
Bleak (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
3.
Harvest (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
4.
The Drapery Falls (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
5.
Dirge For November (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
6.
The Funeral Portrait (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
7.
Patterns In The Ivy (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
8.
Blackwater Park (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Forest Of October (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
2.
Advent (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
3.
April Ethereal (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
4.
The Moor (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Wreath (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
2.
Hope Leaves (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
3.
Harlequin Forest (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
4.
The Lotus Eater (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30