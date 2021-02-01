Still Life (Remastered)

Still Life (Remastered)

In Cauda Venenum

In Cauda Venenum

Slide 1 of 20

The Lotus Eater

The Lotus Eater (Extrait) Opeth

The Moor

The Moor (Extrait) Opeth

Forest Of October

Forest Of October (Extrait) Opeth

Patterns In The Ivy

Patterns In The Ivy (Extrait) Opeth

The Funeral Portrait

The Funeral Portrait (Extrait) Opeth

Dirge For November

Dirge For November (Extrait) Opeth

The Drapery Falls

The Drapery Falls (Extrait) Opeth

The Leper Affinity

The Leper Affinity (Extrait) Opeth

In Live Concert at the Royal Albert Hall