In Live Concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Rock

2010

Disque 1

1.

The Leper Affinity (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
2.

Bleak (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
3.

Harvest (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
4.

The Drapery Falls (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
5.

Dirge For November (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
6.

The Funeral Portrait (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
7.

Patterns In The Ivy (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
8.

Blackwater Park (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Forest Of October (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
2.

Advent (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
3.

April Ethereal (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
4.

The Moor (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Wreath (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
2.

Hope Leaves (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
3.

Harlequin Forest (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
4.

The Lotus Eater (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30

16 chansons

2 h 45 min

© Roadrunner Records