In Love and Death

In Love and Death

Rock

2004

1.

Take It Away (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
2.

I Caught Fire (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
3.

Let It Bleed (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
4.

All That I've Got (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
5.

Cut up Angels (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
6.

Listening (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
7.

Yesterday's Feelings (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
8.

Light With a Sharpened Edge (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
9.

Sound Effects and Overdramatics (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
10.

Hard to Say (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
11.

Lunacy Fringe (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
12.

I'm a Fake (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
13.

Under Pressure (Extrait)

The Used

0:30

13 chansons

45 min

© Reprise