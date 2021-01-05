In Person 1960-1967
Jazz
1998
Disque 1
1.
Old Devil Moon (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
2.
What's New (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
3.
Carmen (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
4.
Bei Mir Bist Du Schoen (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
5.
I'll Remember April (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
6.
Delilah (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
7.
Something You Got (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
8.
Fly Me To The Moon (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
9.
My Babe (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
10.
The Caves (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
11.
The "In" Crowd (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
12.
Since I Fell For You (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
13.
Theme From Spartacus (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
14.
You Been Talkin' 'Bout Me, Baby (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
15.
Come Sunday (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
Disque 2
1.
A Hard Day's Night (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
2.
He's A Real Gone Guy (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
3.
And I Love Her (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
4.
Movin' Easy (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
5.
The More I See You (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
6.
Satin Doll (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
7.
Hang On Sloopy (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
8.
Dancing In The Street (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
9.
You Don't Know Me (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
10.
Django (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
11.
Quiet Nights (Corcovado) (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
12.
What Now My Love (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30
13.
'Black Orpheus' Medley: Felicidade | Manha de Carnaval | Samba de Orpheus (Extrait)
Ramsey Lewis Trio
0:30