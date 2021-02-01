In Philadelphia

In Philadelphia

R&B

2007

1.

Run Joey Run (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
2.

Help the Needy (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
3.

Come Right Here (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
4.

Bumble Bee (Sting Me) (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
5.

Don't Let the Green Grass Fool You (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
6.

Get Me Back on Time, Engine Number 9 (Pt. 1 & Pt. 2) (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
7.

Days Go By (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
8.

International Playboy (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
9.

Ain't No Doubt About It (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
10.

Don't Let The Green Grass Fool You (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
11.

Engine Number 9 (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30
12.

International Playboy (Extrait)

Wilson Pickett

0:30

12 chansons

35 min

© Rhino Atlantic