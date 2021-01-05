In Pursuit Of Blackness/Black Is The Color

In Pursuit Of Blackness/Black Is The Color

Jazz

1999

1.

No Me Esqueca (Extrait)

Joe Henderson

0:30
2.

Invitation (Extrait)

Joe Henderson

0:30
3.

Shade Of Jade (Extrait)

Joe Henderson

0:30
4.

Gazelle (Extrait)

Joe Henderson

0:30
5.

Mind Over Matter (Extrait)

Joe Henderson

0:30
6.

Terra Firma (Extrait)

Joe Henderson

0:30
7.

Vis-A-Vis (Extrait)

Joe Henderson

0:30
8.

Forgone Conclusion (Extrait)

Joe Henderson

0:30
9.

Black Is The Color (Of My True Love's Mind) (Extrait)

Joe Henderson

0:30
10.

Current Events (Extrait)

Joe Henderson

0:30

10 chansons

1 h 18 min

© Milestone