In Pursuit Of Blackness/Black Is The Color
Jazz
1999
1.
No Me Esqueca (Extrait)
Joe Henderson
0:30
2.
Invitation (Extrait)
Joe Henderson
0:30
3.
Shade Of Jade (Extrait)
Joe Henderson
0:30
4.
Gazelle (Extrait)
Joe Henderson
0:30
5.
Mind Over Matter (Extrait)
Joe Henderson
0:30
6.
Terra Firma (Extrait)
Joe Henderson
0:30
7.
Vis-A-Vis (Extrait)
Joe Henderson
0:30
8.
Forgone Conclusion (Extrait)
Joe Henderson
0:30
9.
Black Is The Color (Of My True Love's Mind) (Extrait)
Joe Henderson
0:30
10.
Current Events (Extrait)
Joe Henderson
0:30