In The Spirit-A Christmas Album
Instrumental
2001
1.
Angels We Have Heard On High (Extrait)
Michael McDonald
0:30
2.
To Make A Miracle (Extrait)
Michael McDonald
0:30
3.
Children Go Where I Send Thee (Extrait)
Michael McDonald
0:30
4.
Every Time Christmas Comes Around (Extrait)
Michael McDonald
0:30
5.
Peace (Extrait)
Michael McDonald
0:30
6.
White Christmas/Winter Wonderland (Extrait)
Michael McDonald
0:30
7.
One Gift (Extrait)
Michael McDonald
0:30
8.
On This Night (Extrait)
Michael McDonald
0:30
9.
House Full Of Love (Extrait)
Michael McDonald
0:30
10.
On Christmas Morning (Extrait)
Michael McDonald
0:30
11.
World Out Of A Dream (Extrait)
Michael McDonald
0:30