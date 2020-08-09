In Times Before the Light

In Times Before the Light

Métal

2009

1.

Towards the Crown of Nights (Extrait)

The Kovenant

0:30
2.

Dragonstorms (Extrait)

The Kovenant

0:30
3.

The Dark Conquest (Extrait)

The Kovenant

0:30
4.

From the Storm of Shadows (Extrait)

The Kovenant

0:30
5.

Night of the Blackwinds (Extrait)

The Kovenant

0:30
6.

The Chasm (Extrait)

The Kovenant

0:30
7.

Visions of a Lost Kingdom (Extrait)

The Kovenant

0:30
8.

Through the Eyes of the Raven (Extrait)

The Kovenant

0:30
9.

In Times Before the Light (Extrait)

The Kovenant

0:30
10.

Monarch of the Mighty Darkness (Extrait)

The Kovenant

0:30

10 chansons

57 min

© Karmageddon Media

Albums

Slide 1 of 4