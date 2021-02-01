In Visible Silence (Deluxe Edition)

In Visible Silence (Deluxe Edition)

Rock

1986

1.

Opus 4 (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
2.

Paranoimia (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
3.

Eye of a Needle (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
4.

Legs (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
5.

Slip of the Tongue (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
6.

Backbeat (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
7.

Instruments of Darkness (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
8.

Peter Gunn (feat. Duane Eddy) (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
9.

Camilla (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
10.

The Chameleon's Dish (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
11.

Beatback (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
12.

Paranoimia (feat. Max Headroom) (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
13.

Legs (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
14.

Hoops and Mallets (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
15.

Something Always Happens (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
16.

Why Me? (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
17.

A Nation Rejects (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
18.

Backbeat (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
19.

World War II (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
20.

The First Leg (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
21.

Happy Harry's High Club (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
22.

Chameleon 4 (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
23.

Beddoo-Bedoo (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
24.

Panic (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
25.

Camel (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
26.

Second Legs (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
27.

Trumpton Boogie (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
28.

Chameleon 1 (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
29.

A Nation Regrets (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
30.

Legs (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
31.

Legs (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
32.

Peter Gunn (feat. Duane Eddy) (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
33.

Peter Gunn (feat. Duane Eddy) (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
34.

Paranoimia (feat. Max Headroom) (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
35.

Paranoimia (feat. Max Headroom) (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30

35 chansons

2 h 17 min

© Rhino