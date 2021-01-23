Indie Christmas Songbook

Indie Christmas Songbook

Pop

2016

1.

It's Christmas Time (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
2.

The Joy of Christmas (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
3.

Silent Night  (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
4.

Whatever Happened to Christmas? (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
5.

Dear Mrs. Santa Claus (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
6.

Christmas Is Everywhere (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
7.

Take This Christmas (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
8.

Away in a Manger (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
9.

On This Night (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
10.

Cowboy Christmas Day (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
11.

Christmas in the City (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
12.

The First Noel (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
13.

The Wonderful World of Christmas (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
14.

O Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
15.

Joy to the World (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
16.

Christmas World (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
17.

O Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
18.

Happiest Time of the Year (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
19.

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
20.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
21.

O Holy Night (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
22.

Moonlight Sleighride (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
23.

Christmas Down in Dixie (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
24.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
25.

Deck the Halls (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 25 min

© Reports Records