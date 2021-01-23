Indie Christmas Songbook
Pop
2016
1.
It's Christmas Time (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
2.
The Joy of Christmas (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
3.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
4.
Whatever Happened to Christmas? (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
5.
Dear Mrs. Santa Claus (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
6.
Christmas Is Everywhere (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
7.
Take This Christmas (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
8.
Away in a Manger (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
9.
On This Night (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
10.
Cowboy Christmas Day (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
11.
Christmas in the City (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
12.
The First Noel (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
13.
The Wonderful World of Christmas (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
14.
O Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
15.
Joy to the World (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
16.
Christmas World (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
17.
O Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
18.
Happiest Time of the Year (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
19.
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
20.
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
21.
O Holy Night (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
22.
Moonlight Sleighride (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
23.
Christmas Down in Dixie (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
24.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30
25.
Deck the Halls (Extrait)
Indie Music
0:30