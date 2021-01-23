Indie Folk & Americana, Vol. 1 (A Selection of the Best Indie Folk and Americana Music)

Indie Folk & Americana, Vol. 1 (A Selection of the Best Indie Folk and Americana Music)

Pop

2015

1.

Resonance of Times Past (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
2.

Lamento Acoustico (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
3.

Blackbird in a Cage (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
4.

All the Guys Want to Be Your Man (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
5.

Moving On (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
6.

Nashville Baby (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
7.

Baby Blue (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
8.

Battlesong (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
9.

Of the Sea (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
10.

Rebel Man Pt. 2 (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
11.

Known & Loved (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
12.

Wanderers (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
13.

I Am Waiting (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
14.

Letter from Death Row (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30
15.

Something in the Water (Extrait)

Indie Music

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Antarro Records