INDY, V. d': Piano Music, Vol. 1 - Poeme des montagnes / Tableaux de voyage / Theme varie, fugue et chanson (Schafer)
Musique classique
2007
1.
Harmonie - I. Le chant des bruyeres (Extrait)
2.
II. Danses rythmiques (Extrait)
3.
III. Plein air - Harmonie (Extrait)
4.
I. - (Extrait)
5.
II. En marche (Causerie) (Extrait)
6.
III. Paturage (Extrait)
7.
IV. Lac vert (Extrait)
8.
V. Le Glas (Extrait)
9.
VI. La Poste (Extrait)
10.
VII. Fete de Village (Extrait)
11.
VIII. Halte, au Soir (Extrait)
12.
IX. Depart Matinal (Extrait)
13.
X. Lermoos (Extrait)
14.
XI. Beuron (B-A-C-H) (Extrait)
15.
XII. La Pluie (Sommets devates - Au Gite) (Extrait)
16.
XIII. Reve (Extrait)
17.
Theme varie, fugue et chanson, Op. 85 (Extrait)
