INDY, V. d': Piano Music, Vol. 1 - Poeme des montagnes / Tableaux de voyage / Theme varie, fugue et chanson (Schafer)

INDY, V. d': Piano Music, Vol. 1 - Poeme des montagnes / Tableaux de voyage / Theme varie, fugue et chanson (Schafer)

Musique classique

2007

1.

Harmonie - I. Le chant des bruyeres (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
2.

II. Danses rythmiques (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
3.

III. Plein air - Harmonie (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
4.

I. - (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
5.

II. En marche (Causerie) (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
6.

III. Paturage (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
7.

IV. Lac vert (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
8.

V. Le Glas (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
9.

VI. La Poste (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
10.

VII. Fete de Village (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
11.

VIII. Halte, au Soir (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
12.

IX. Depart Matinal (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
13.

X. Lermoos (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
14.

XI. Beuron (B-A-C-H) (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
15.

XII. La Pluie (Sommets devates - Au Gite) (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
16.

XIII. Reve (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30
17.

Theme varie, fugue et chanson, Op. 85 (Extrait)

Michael Schafer

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Genuin